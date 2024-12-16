Paige VanZant Teases Next Fight with Bikini Video “Are You Ready?”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paige VanZant Teases Next Fight with Bikini Video "Are You Ready?"

The former UFC fighter and current social media model Paige VanZant has teased her fans with an exciting announcement about her next fight. Soon, we will have news of her next fight.

Paige VanZant’s Next Fight

VanZant’s career has spanned several combat sports since her UFC debut in 2012. She began her MMA journey at Ken Shamrock’s gym in Nevada and quickly made a name for herself in the UFC’s strawweight division. Her early success included a Fight of the Night bonus after a TKO win over Kailin Curran in her UFC debut. VanZant went on to face top fighters like Rose Namajunas and Felice Herrig, earning a record of 8-4 before leaving the UFC in 2020.

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis Reveals What Sets Him Apart: ‘I Don’t Mind Getting Punched in the Face’

After departing the UFC, Paige VanZant explored other combat sports, signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She fought twice under the BKFC banner, though she lost both bouts. VanZant also ventured into professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling and joined Dana White’s Power Slap league, further expanding her ability in combat sports. Additionally, she fought to a split draw in a boxing match against influencer Elle Brooke in Misfits Boxing.

Paige VanZant 1

In an Instagram post, VanZant shared a bikini video and wrote, “That fight news coming soon feeling. Are you ready?”

While her fighting career continues to develop, VanZant has also built a successful modeling career, collaborating with brands like Nike and Columbia Sportswear. Her popularity has made her a well-known figure beyond the combat sports world, and she has leveraged her fame to boost her earnings through social media and platforms like OnlyFans.

READ MORE:  Breaking: Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Set for UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1
Paige VanZant BIkini 2

As for her next fight, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Paige VanZant will make her return to BKFC, Boxing, Wrestling, or the Power Slap league. Whatever it is, her tease has certainly generated excitement among her followers.

Paige VanZant Hannah Goldy Macey Estrella Lacey Evans Ashley Mae Sebera 2 1024x683 1

READ MORE:  Cub Swanson Sleeps Billy Quarantillo with Booming Right Hand in Round Three - UFC Tampa Highlights

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts