Paige VanZant Teases Next Fight with Bikini Video “Are You Ready?”

The former UFC fighter and current social media model Paige VanZant has teased her fans with an exciting announcement about her next fight. Soon, we will have news of her next fight.

Paige VanZant’s Next Fight

VanZant’s career has spanned several combat sports since her UFC debut in 2012. She began her MMA journey at Ken Shamrock’s gym in Nevada and quickly made a name for herself in the UFC’s strawweight division. Her early success included a Fight of the Night bonus after a TKO win over Kailin Curran in her UFC debut. VanZant went on to face top fighters like Rose Namajunas and Felice Herrig, earning a record of 8-4 before leaving the UFC in 2020.

After departing the UFC, Paige VanZant explored other combat sports, signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She fought twice under the BKFC banner, though she lost both bouts. VanZant also ventured into professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling and joined Dana White’s Power Slap league, further expanding her ability in combat sports. Additionally, she fought to a split draw in a boxing match against influencer Elle Brooke in Misfits Boxing.

In an Instagram post, VanZant shared a bikini video and wrote, “That fight news coming soon feeling. Are you ready?”

While her fighting career continues to develop, VanZant has also built a successful modeling career, collaborating with brands like Nike and Columbia Sportswear. Her popularity has made her a well-known figure beyond the combat sports world, and she has leveraged her fame to boost her earnings through social media and platforms like OnlyFans.

As for her next fight, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Paige VanZant will make her return to BKFC, Boxing, Wrestling, or the Power Slap league. Whatever it is, her tease has certainly generated excitement among her followers.