Paige VanZant Teams Up with UFC Alumni Hannah Goldy and Wrestling Stars for Steamy Festive Holiday Photoshoot

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paige VanZant Hannah Goldy Macey Estrella Lacey Evans Ashley Mae Sebera Steamy Festive Holiday Photoshoot

Former UFC fighter and OnlyFans creator Paige VanZant is bringing holiday cheer with a poolside Christmas-themed photoshoot that has her fans buzzing. Joined by MMA fighter Hannah Goldy and professional wrestlers Macey Estrella (formerly WWE’s Lacey Evans) and Ashley Mae Sebera, VanZant shared a teaser of the shoot featuring the group in red bikinis, Santa hats, and gloves, posing next to a luxurious pool.

Paige VanZant

“Santa’s not the only one delivering gifts this Christmas,” Paige VanZant captioned the now-deleted video, encouraging fans to explore more exclusive content on her OnlyFans. Another post showed her carrying ice skates, teasing, “Naughty never looked so nice.”

Paige VanZant Hannah Goldy Macey Estrella Lacey Evans Ashley Mae Sebera

A Diverse Group of Fighters and Creators

The shoot brought together athletes from different combat sports. Hannah Goldy, who rose to prominence after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, recently secured a victory at XFC 50 in April 2024. Outside the cage, she’s active in modeling and content creation. Meanwhile, Macey Estrella, a former U.S. Marine and WWE star, has used her platform to champion community issues, opening a café dedicated to mental health and addiction awareness.

Paige VanZant herself has transitioned from MMA to ventures like bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and content creation. Once known for her aggressive style in the octagon, she now thrives as a social media influencer and model, with 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Financial Success Beyond Fighting

VanZant has been candid about her financial success on OnlyFans, revealing it has far surpassed her earnings from combat sports. “I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined,” she shared on Barstool’s Only Stans podcast. Initially hesitant about the platform, she has embraced it, saying, “I sold my body to the UFC through broken bones and concussions. This is much less than that.”

Paige VanZant Hannah Goldy Macey Estrella Lacey Evans Ashley Mae Sebera 2

Balancing Life and New Ventures

Though VanZant is training for a potential return to Power Slap, she views fighting as a hobby compared to her flourishing career in content creation. “Fighting is just a part-time job now,” she told TMZ.

Fans have responded enthusiastically to her holiday-themed content, flooding her posts with comments like, “You ladies are amazing!” and “Santa, I’ve got a new Christmas wish!” With collaborations and diverse ventures, VanZant continues to redefine her career beyond combat sports.

Paige VanZant
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

