Video: Nate Diaz Walks Out Of UFC Presser During Conor McGregor Announcement

Most of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world was beyond happy when the UFC announced Conor McGregor’s awaited return at their 25th Anniversary Press Conference from L.A. today.

However, returning lightweight Nate Diaz was not among them.

Diaz was confirmed to be returning to face No. 3-ranked contender Dustin Poirier at November 3’s UFC 230 from New York, but soon claimed that he was no longer fighting on the card in a social media post slamming the UFC. Poirier soon echoed a similar sentiment, and the pay-per-view’s most anticipated fight soon became uncertain just moments after it was announced.

Diaz appeared to take offense at the McGregor fight announcement, as he walked out of the press event when the promo for his longtime rival’s return was airing onscreen. Check it out from MMANYTT here:

Postmedia reporter Danny Austin then caught Diaz outside after he had walked out, where the Stockton striker said the UFC had better start acting right and promote him: