Nate Diaz Says F*** The UFC, Claims He Won’t Fight At UFC 230

The MMA world got a much-needed shot in the arm at today’s 25th Anniversary Press Conference when it was officially confirmed that Nate Diaz would finally return against top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

The bout was somewhat of a surprise booking given that many expected Diaz to be holding out hope for a lucrative trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, the MMA superstar with whom he split a pair of record-setting fights with in 2016. Diaz revealed another reason why he’s been on the sidelines for over two years, and simply stated it was “time to go” as the reason for his return.

He faced off with Poirier and things appeared set for his awaited return, but moments after Diaz left the presser when the UFC played a promo for McGregor’s awaited return against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Diaz said he wasn’t actually fighting at UFC 230 anymore on social media:

I’m not fighting on that show fuk the @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 3, 2018

There’s no telling just why Diaz left the presser early, but it obviously had something to do with McGregor’s return. Perhaps he’s looking to fight Poirier on UFC 229 so he can cash in on more pay-per-view points.

We’ll see how this situation plays out soon.