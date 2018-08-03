Dustin Poirier Responds To Nate Diaz’ Claim He Wont Fight At UFC 230

Although his fight with surging lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at November’s UFC 230 was officially confirmed today, Nate Diaz claimed soon thereafter that he wasn’t actually fighting on the card while slamming his employers.

The reaction was supposedly due to the UFC announcing Conor McGregor long-awaited return against Khabib Nurmagomedov at October’s UFC 229, during which Diaz walked out of the press event. His actions sparked speculation that Diaz wanted to return at that card instead and garner the expected increase in pay-per-view revenue.

Whatever the reason, he’s got the MMA world talking as his return is supposedly already in jeopardy not even a full day after it was reported last night. Poirier soon responded to Diaz’ claim on social media as well, and his response may not be what you would expect from “The Diamond.”

Poirier actually agreed with Diaz, saying ‘f*** the UFC’ and claiming he wouldn’t fight at UFC 230 either:

I ain't fighting on that show either F the ufc — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 3, 2018

This situation appears to have many more layers than just a simple Diaz return to the Octagon.

We’ll keep you informed as more details arise.