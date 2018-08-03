Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz Confirmed For UFC 230

So much for waiting for a title shot.

It was made official at today’s UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference: Los Angeles that Dustin Poirier (24-5) will take on the Stockton bad boy Nate Diaz in a three-round bout at November 3’s UFC 230. Poirier is riding an impressive four-fight win streak, most recently taking former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Nate Diaz (19-11) hasn’t competed in MMA since August of 2016. On that night Conor McGregor narrowly edged out Diaz evening the rivalry and setting the stage for a much-anticipated rubber match. But first, the Stockton native most face off against one of the lightweights fastest rising stars in Poirier.

UFC 230 is coming together nicely, here is a rundown of the card so far.

Ronaldo Souza vs. Dave Branch

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev