It appears Jake Paul is serious about knocking out Ben Askren quicker than Jorge Masvidal did.

It was recently announced that Paul would face Askren in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. To make matters even more interesting, the popular YouTuber claimed he would knock Askren out quicker than Masvidal did and would even train with the latter.

“We’re here in Miami training. I wanted to channel Masvidal’s energy since he’s in Florida. I wanted to link up with Masvidal,” Paul said. “I’m linking up with Masvidal tomorrow. Yeah, he’s gonna help me train for this fight and hopefully I can knock Ben (Askren) out faster than Masvidal did. I know it seems like a lofty goal but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record.”

Masvidal, of course, made headlines when he knocked out Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee that went viral during the summer of 2019. It is also notably the quickest knockout in UFC history.

However, Paul was serious about breaking his record as he posted a video of him training a quick knockout punch along with Masvidal. He also claimed Nate Diaz would be next.

“He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209”

Whether he meant for himself in a boxing match or a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz remain to be seen.

Regardless, what do you make of Paul training with Masvidal and his plans of breaking his knockout record?