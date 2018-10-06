Video: Derrick Lewis & Alexander Volkov Almost Come To Blows At Weigh-Ins

Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov nearly came to blows at tonight’s (Oct. 5, 2018) UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins from Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are just one day away from the biggest fight card in MMA history. The returning Conor McGregor is taking on the reigning defending undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. McGregor tried to kick Khabib in one of the wilder weigh-in scenes in some time. But before that, Lewis and Volkov nearly threw down.

Things had gone extremely smoothly leading up to tomorrow nights landmark event. Almost too smoothly. That all changed when emotions got heated during Lewis and Volkov’s faceoff at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch the wild scene here:

Lewis is currently ranked as the No.2 heavyweight in the UFC. A win over Volkov likely earns “The Black Beast” a ticket to a title shot.

As for the Russian. He heads into this fight as the No.5 ranked heavyweight and ever since entering the UFC he has looked like he could be the next serious contender.

It’s a good thing UFC President Dana White was Johnny on the spot to split these two men up. We wouldn’t want to lose out on the only heavyweight fight of UFC 229 now, would we?