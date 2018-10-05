UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video Live Now

The wait is through and tomorrow night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is at hand. Now, it’s time for the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-in.

The pay-per-view (PPV) may just be the biggest in MMA history. Based on the amount of pre-fight hype, it’s hard to blame those who believe that. Former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will return from a nearly two-year absence to face current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated champ Nurmagomedov made weight early before McGregor was on weight later at today’s UFC 229 early weigh-ins. All that’s left is for the two heated rivals to square off for the last time at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch the anticipated scene streaming live via the UFC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST below: