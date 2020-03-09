VIDEO: Daniel Cormier & Joe Rogan’s Epic Reaction To Knockout at UFC 248

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush scored a huge knockout win over Drakkar Klose at UFC 248 incting quite the reaction from Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan

Dariush started the fight well and threatened for most of the round one with submissions. The fight descended into chaos at the beginning of round two when Klose landed a big shot that appeared to rock the Iranian.

As Klose tried to finish the fight, he ran into a right hand and then ate a series of punches as Dariush pushed him from one side of the cage to the other. He then uncorked a picture-perfect overhand left to put Klose to sleep and end the fight. The spectacular knockout earned Dariush a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and a whole bunch of new fans.

OMFG!!! Did that just happen? Beneil Dariush knocks out Drakkar Klose! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/GnYJpDdOOu — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) March 8, 2020

Two in particular are former UFC double champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier and long-time voice of the promotion Joe Rogan. Alongside Jon Anik the pair were calling the UFC 248 card live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s fair to say they all got very into this lightweight match-up and particularly enjoyed the fight ending sequence. Check out their epic reaction below.

The two men clearly love their job and it’s great to see. DC even called for the two lightweights to be named the fight of the night which at the time seemed like a good shout. Of course, he didn’t know Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzeczyk were about to out on of of the greatest fights of all time.

Do you like seeing commentators reacting like fans during UFC fights?