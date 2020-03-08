Beneil Dariush Lands Epic Knockout On Drakkar Klose – UFC 248 Highlights

Spread the word!













Beneil Dariush made a statement on Saturday night.

Taking on Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 248 in Las Vegas, Dariush had a good first round where he threatened with the submission.

Klose managed to survive and looked to have the upper hand in the second round as Dariush seemed tired. Klose even landed a big strike which hurt Dariush as it appeared the end was coming.

However, Dariush survived and landed a right that wobbled Klose. He went for the finish and ultimately landed the knockout punch.

Watch the crazy finish below:

What an incredible bout between Beneil Dariush and Drakkar Klose! Second-round pyrotechnics conclude with Klose's mouthpiece dangling. 😯 pic.twitter.com/YHrBKuXGsj — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) March 8, 2020

OMFG!!! Did that just happen? Beneil Dariush knocks out Drakkar Klose! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/GnYJpDdOOu — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) March 8, 2020

What did you think of the knockout?