Khabib Nurmagomedov secured a picture-perfect triangle choke submission to dispatch of Justin Gaethje, the man many believed to be his toughest test to date, inside two rounds.

While the rest of the world watched in awe the people of Russia and the Republic of Dagestan celebrated another famous win for ‘The Eagle’ who amazingly managed to stretch his unbeaten run to 29-0 before retiring from the sport.

Farid Muslimov from MMA Tematika shared the below video which shows a swarm of fans gathered outside a service station in Dagestan to watch UFC 254. Watch them all go wild when Nurmagomedov locks up the triangle choke that ends the fight and leaves Gaethje unconscious on the mat.

News agency Ruptly was on the scene as fans gathered in Kaspiysk to watch Nurmagomedov in action. They also caught the aftermath of his win on camera – check it out below.

Non-Stop MMA has our final video. It shows many fans took to the streets to party the night away after Nurmagomedov secure his famous victory at UFC 254 – check it out below.

Post-fight, Nurmagomedov’s affinity to the people of Russia was strong as he took time out during his talk with Jon Anik to address them in his antive tongue, he said.

“To my fans — if I say my fans in Russia, that would be wrong. Let’s say all my Russian-speaking fans. A huge thank you to you all. When I started in 2008, and when I signed with the UFC in 2012, many people didn’t believe. They thought it was impossible.”

“I’m a simple guy from a Dagestani mountain village. When I came here, my brother told me ‘Google says you’re the planet’s most discussed person.’ I couldn’t believe it because I didn’t even think of that. I just wanted to be champion with the guidance of my father. I never thought I’d get such a heavy load dropped on my shoulders.

“Alhamdullillah (praise be to god),” he finished. “If you have parents, be close to them. That’s all. I only have one parent left, my mom. I want to spend more time with her.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Do you think we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete again?