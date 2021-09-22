Conor McGregor joined the long line of MMA fighters who have embarrassed themselves when throwing the first pitch at a baseball game.

The Irishman is currently healing up after suffering a nasty leg break in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July. Only recently has McGregor begun to walk unaided.

On Tuesday, he got his first taste of sport (kind of) during his recovery process. He traveled to Chicago to watch the Cubs take on the Minnesota Twins and was invited to begin the game by throwing the first pitch.

The former dual-weight champion threw the ball high and well wide. Patrick Wisdom, who was supposed to catch the ball, turned and saw it travel well beyond him. Even the mascot seemed disappointed with McGregor’s bad first pitch.

McGregor’s fellow MMA fighters were quick to mock the sports’ biggest superstar.

Justin Gaethje couldn’t stop laughing after watching ‘Notorious’ botch the pitch.

“I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake,” Gaethje wrote on social media.

Daniel Cormier also saw the funny side of McGregor’s poor pitching skills.

“Conor smdh this is not the business. You can’t try on these first pitches lmao,” Cormier wrote on Twitter.

Did Conor McGregor shock you with his lack of pitching skills?