One-time UFC featherweight title challenger, Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega, has made a heartfelt gesture to his dad — purchasing him a new truck, twelve years after the grappler had totalled his father’s vehicle.

Ortega, who recently switched camps, returned to the Octagon and the win column at UFC Fight Island 6 in October after a two-year layoff.

Headlining the ‘Fight Island’ event in Abu Dhabi, UAE — Ortega displayed a magnificent, technical boxing game over the five-round affair, taking home a comfortable unanimous decision win over fellow one-time title chaser, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, dropping the resilient power-puncher on two separate occasions.

Posting to his official Instagram recently, the Californian released a video of him surprising his father with a new truck, detailing how he had always hoped to make the generous gesture having totalled his dad’s vehicle twelve years prior.

“I BOUGHT MY DAD A NEW TRUCK!!! (Swipe to cry). 12 years ago I totalled my dad’s truck and my dream was to buy him a new one. This man deserves this and so much more I love you dad !!! Thank you to the entire team that help make this possible.“

Expected to tackle current featherweight champion, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski at a UFC event sometime next year off the back of his stunning return to winning ways against Jung, Ortega would enter his second promotional title tilt under the UFC’s banner.

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native embarked on an eye-catching seven-fight unbeaten run on his way to number-one contender status back in 2018.

Entering his title showdown with then division kingpin, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway — as a stunning favourite in some books, Ortega had notched prior wins over Diego Brandao, Clay Guida, Renato Moicano, Cub Swanson, and became the first professional mixed martial artist to finish former lightweight best, Frankie Edgar with strikes.

Dropping a brutal fourth-round doctor’s stoppage defeat to the Hawaiin, Ortega suffered his first professional setback, absorbing a worrying two-hundred and forty-four total head strikes before the contest’s conclusion.