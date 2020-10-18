Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega is back with a bang, and back in title contention. Earning his second crack at UFC featherweight gold, the Californian displayed a creative striking showcase with a five-round, dominant victory over fellow one-time title challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

The renowned grappler displayed a fantastically adept overall striking game to pick the South Korean power-puncher apart for the opening-round, before scoring a knockdown via a counter left hook.

Finding his range briefly in the second frame, Zombie managed to setup a well-placed counter right hook midway through the frame, before Ortega found his second knockdown of the fight with a beautifully timed spinning elbow. Finishing the round from top-position, Ortega managed a late takedown at the fence.

Stuffing a takedown attempt in the third, Zombie was once again picked apart in the third with more sharp boxing and lateral movement who rolled with the counter attempts of Jung and showed a real maturity in his defensive ability.

In the first of our two championship rounds, a clash of heads as Ortega pressed for a takedown resulted in a cut on the left eyelid of Zombie, with the Octagon side physician checking the cut before allowing Jung to continue.

With more of the same in the fifth and final frame, Ortega rounded out his dominant 50-45 x3 victory with some more leading pressure and boxing.

Below, check out the highlights of Ortega’s title earning victory over Zombie.