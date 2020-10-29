It looks like we could see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega early next year.

Ortega is seemingly next in line for a featherweight title shot following his impressive unanimous decision victory over The Korean Zombie earlier this month.

Although nothing is confirmed, it was virtually guaranteed by UFC president Dana White as well as Volkanovski who was happy to finally see some direction in the featherweight division.

The only question now is when it could happen.

Ortega didn’t suffer any major injuries against Korean Zombie while Volkanovski last competed in July when he outpointed Max Holloway to retain his 145-pound strap.

Volkanovski later posted that February sounded good to him and that seems to be the case with Ortega too who called it a hell of a fight.

“That’s a hell of a fight (against Volkanovski),” Ortega said on UFC Unfiltered (via BJ Penn). “He said February. From what I’ve seen on the Internet, Volkanovski said he’ll be ready in February.

“So we’ll see what happens, exactly right. We’ll see when he talks to Dana (White) or whoever he talks to and we’ll see what date comes up, or where and when, that’s the big question.”

Perhaps UFC 258 will play host to what would be Volkanovski’s attempt at a second title defense.

Who do you have winning in a fight between Volkanovski and Ortega?