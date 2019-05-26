Video: AJ McKee & ‘Baby Slice’ Exchange Insane Stomach Punches

Spread the word!













AJ McKee & ‘Baby Slice’ Kevin Ferguson Jr. took part in an interesting strength and conditioning program. Bellator MMA’s official Twitter account shared a video of the two training in the gym earlier this week.

In this video, the two stars of the Viacom-owned promotion were trading stomach punches, which looked devastating. It’s safe to say that there wasn’t a long line of fighters in the gym waiting to take some of these nasty punches. You can check it out here:

In July 2016, Ferguson Jr. signed with Bellator MMA. He is the son of “Kimbo Slice,” who also fought for the promotion. He sadly passed away of heart failure in June of 2016.

Ferguson Jr. made his mixed martial arts debut on November 19, 2016 against Aaron Hamilton at Bellator 165 where he lost by first-round guillotine choke. He earned his first professional win against DJ Griffin by TKO at Bellator 179.

He would then rip off wins over Fred Freeman at Bellator 187 and Devon Brock at Bellator 197 by first-round guillotine choke. In his latest fight, Baby Slice faced Corey Browning on October 12, 2018 at Bellator 207 where he lost the back-and-forth fight via TKO.

On the flip side, McKee is on an impressive 14-fight winning streak. He’s fought under the Bellator MMA banner for his entire professional career. In his latest outing, he beat former two-time Bellator featherweight champion Pat Curran at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019 by decision.