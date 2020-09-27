Successfully defending his UFC middleweight championship last night in the main event of UFC 253 – undefeated kingpin, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya has come under some fire for his post-fight antics and celebrations, appearing to mockingly hump Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa after his second-round knockout win.

The Nigerian-Kiwi scored his second successful title defence at the ‘Fight Island’ event, adding the then-undefeated Brazilian to a March title knockback of multiple-time title challenger, Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero. Scoring a multitude of damaging leg kicks to Costa’s orthodox left in the opening frame, Adesanya rattled the Belo Horizonte native in the second round with a massive left head kick, opening a sizeable cut – before dropping Costa with a counter left hand.

Assuming full-mount eventually, Adesanya began unloading on a shelled-up Costa, with referee Jason Herzog separating the two and calling a halt to the affair before the latter thrust his pelvis towards the small of Costa’s back.

Awaiting the official announcement of result from veteran MC, Bruce Buffer – Adesanya was involved in an exchange with Costa’s cornerman, Eric Albarracin – where the latter claims how recently retired former two-weight world champion, Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo is still coming for featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski’s belt – with Adesanya explaining how he would ejaculate on Albarracin. Adesanya, of course, plys his trade with Volkanovski under renowned head coach, Eugene Bareman at City Kickboxing.

My god this Adesanya. Ejaculating all over Costa's corner #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/4PPluCjwoH — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

Speaking with UFC commentator, Jon Anik afterwards – Adesanya seemed to call his next shot, detailing how if streaking UFC 254 co-headliner, Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier could get past soon to be common-opposition, Whittaker in October – he would like to defend his title opposite him next.

As of writing, no disciplinary action has been brought against Adesanya by the UFC, but has received some flak on social media for his decision to mockingly dry hump Costa after his win.