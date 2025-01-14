UFC Fighter Victoria Dudakova Reflects on Emotional Outburst Following TKO Loss: ‘I Couldn’t Cope’

Russian standout Victoria Dudakova admits her emotions got the best of her following a second-straight loss inside the Octagon.

Returning to the Octagon for the UFC’s first fight card of 2025, Dudukova found herself quickly outmatched against former CFFC titleholder Fatima Kline as part of the evening’s preliminary portion.

Losing via a second-round TKO after being bloodied and batter on the mat, Dudukova’s frustration reached a boiling point. As one of her coaches entered the frame and placed his arm around the fighter to console her, Dudukova promptly stepped back and slapped the individual.

Interesting reaction from Victoria Dudakova as she slaps her cornerman after her loss to Fatima Kline. 😬



Later, the Russian’s comments during the incident were translated.

Victoria Dudakova apologizes for her actions

Now that the dust has settled, Dudukova took to social media and offered an apology for her unsportsmanlike actions.

“Emotions are a little off… First and foremost, I would like to apologize to my husband and my coach,” Dudakova wrote on Instagram. “I was sorry that in such a difficult moment, he turned his back on me and didn’t want to enter the cage. This is not an excuse and I am not looking for excuses for myself. I did wrong, I couldn’t cope with my emotions. I set a bad example for athletes and the younger generation. I also want to apologize to sports fans. Thanks to everyone who stays with me in this difficult situation”

Dudukova stormed into the UFC with a 6-0 record, including a solid showing against Maria Silva on an August 2022 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

She followed that up with back-to-back wins against Istela Nunes and Jinh Yu Frey, but since then, she came up short against Sam Hughes, surrendering a closely contested split decision, and was stopped for the first time in her career against Kline to kick off the new year.