Video – Audio revealed in aftermath of brutal slap from UFC star to coach after knockout loss

Audio has surfaced following Viktoriia Dudakova’s knockout loss at UFC Vegas 101 over the course of the weekend, after the Russian native slapped her coach in the face off the back of her stoppage defeat to Fatima Kline at the Apex facility.

Dudakova, who made her sophomore Octagon start over the course of the weekend, took on Brazilian prospect, Kline on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 101, suffering a second round ground elbows TKO loss in the process.

The loss saw Dudakova’s record slip to 8-2, following a UFC debut defeat to Sam Hughes over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision blemish.

However, following her weekend stoppage loss to Kline, Russian contender, Dudakova went viral on social media, after she appeared to hurl a slap at her coach, appearing to blame him for the second loss on her brief Octagon record.

Audio leaked after Viktoriia Dudakova slaps coach following loss at UFC Vegas 101

Leaving the venue following the altercation, the coach in question was accused by Dudakova of showing little or no reaction to her defeat with the Russian shouting “You didn’t even come over. You just sat there. That’s how little you cared” before slapping him.

"You didn't even come over. You just sat there [points somewhere]. That's how little you cared!"

— Victoria Dudakova to her coach after slapping him in the octagon after her TKO loss to Fatima Klineat UFC Vegas 101.

He left the venue right away. Looks like something personal to… pic.twitter.com/ek5aWcUeLE — PAM (@ParamPam1990) January 11, 2025

In the night’s headliner, perennial strawweight challenger, Mackenzie Dern turned in her second victory on the road, landing a third round armbar submission win over two-fight rival, Amanda Ribas, avenging a five-year-old decision loss to the Minas Gerais fan-favorite.

And plotting her own title run in the near future — while it’s not rushed — Dern has claimed she will provide a dominant run reign as champion if she unseats either the incumbent, Zhang Weili or incoming title challenger, Tatiana Suarez in the future following UFC Vegas 101.

“I think I’m very hard on myself and I always try to get better,” Mackenzie Dern said during her post-fight interview after UFC Vegas 101. “Even when I have a great performance I think I did so many things wrong. So I think it’s a lot of play messing in your head, so it can take your journey and maybe makes it a little longer. But I think in the end it really helps you want to be the best fighter possible, if you can really look back and have constructive criticism on yourself, you know?”

“My idea isn’t to go fight for the belt and then lose it fast,” Mackenzie Dern explained. “My idea is to get the belt, and I want to be a dominant champion. So I’m not in a rush to get there. I want to have good fights, and I want to make a statement.”