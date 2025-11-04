UFC Heavyweight Valter Walker is Already Back In The Gym training Despite a Broken Leg

UFC heavyweight prospect Valter Walker is already back in the gym training – despite the fact that he recently suffered a broken leg.

When you talk about intriguing future contenders in the UFC, especially in the heavyweight division, it’s impossible to look past Valter Walker. He has been able to tear through four straight fighters with heel hook victories, with his most recent triumph coming against Louie Sutherland.

Unfortunately, a leg fracture has put a pause on his meteoric rise for the time being, at a moment where the heavyweight division is in desperate need of some fresh faces. Of course, upon his return, you’d have to imagine that Valter will get a big name, at the very least because there aren’t many of them at heavyweight right now.

In a recent video, however, Valter Walker was seen to be back in the gym training with Sergei Pavlovich – just in a slightly different way to what you may expect.

Valter Walker showed up to train with Sergei Pavlovich even with a broken leg 🦵 pic.twitter.com/iroXFEMayU — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 4, 2025

Valter Walker is back in the gym

As you can see, Walker is wasting no time despite his recent leg break. He has always come across as the kind of heavyweight fighter who is willing to battle through just about anything, but many fans will be hoping he doesn’t do anything to hamper his progress as he attempts to vault a title challenge upon his return.

While four heel hooks in a row is certainly impressive, supporters and pundits alike will undoubtedly be intrigued to see how he handles pressure and adversity when faced with it. Given what he’s produced so far, he has to be viewed as someone who could rise up through the ranks pretty quickly, so long as he’s able to remain healthy.

Either way, it’s one to keep an eye on, and that much is an understatement.