UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Manon Fiorot: ‘I Don’t Care About Her’

ByCraig Pekios
UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Manon Fiorot: 'I Don't Care About Her'

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t concerned with Manon Fiorot’s trash talk.

Emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, UFC 315 will see ‘Bullet’ put her flyweight crown on the line for the first time since regaining the gold in September. Hoping to cut her second reign short is Fiorot, the division’s No. 2 ranked contender.

UFC315 2

Hailing from, of all places, Nice, France, Fiorot has been known for her respectful demeanor inside the Octagon. However, ‘The Beast’ is attempting to flip the script ahead of her first UFC title opportunity. Recently, Fiorot vowed to send Shevchenko into retirement, adding that she would steal the champ’s rumored superfight with strawweight queen Zhang Weili following their clash in The Great White North.

READ MORE:  Strongman Eddie Hall Only Interested in Fighting More Giants: "I Belong in the Freak Fights"
valentina shevchenko vs manon fiorot ufc 315 press conference faceoff 2

During an exclusive interview with Stake.com, Shevchenko admitted to being taken aback by Fiorot’s comments, but she’s not letting any of it get to her.

“It was a little bit weird to hear those kinds of things from her because she claims to be a respectful fighter, but apparently not so much anymore! But I do not care,” Shevchenko — a Stake Ambassador —said. “I do not care what my opponent is thinking or what they have in mind, because I know who I am. I know my strategy for the fight. I know how I act leading into the fight. That is what is important to me, because I rely only on my own strength.”

Will Valentina Shevchenko snap Fiorot’s seven-year unbeaten streak?

While Shevchenko is considered by many to be one of, it not the greatest female fighters in MMA history, Fiorot’s confidence is not misguided.

READ MORE:  UFC's Laura Sanko Defends Belal Muhammad's Boring Style: 'Winning is the Most Important'

‘The Beast’ has not lost a bout since a Cage Warriors clash with Leah McCourt in 2018. In the years since, she’s won 14 straight, including noteworthy wins against Katlyn Cerminara, ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, and Erin Blanchfield in her last three outings.

gettyimages 1640825089 612x612 1
READ MORE:  ‘He Needs a Lot More Work’ UFC Contender Shares What ATT Really Thinks About Bo Nickal

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts