Manon Fiorot Sends Fiery Warning to Valentina Shevchenko, Threatens to End Her Career

After seven consecutive victories in the UFC, France’s Manon Fiorot is ready for a title match against Valentina Shevchenko, the long-reigning division champion. ‘The Best’ Fiorot is confident that she will force ‘Bullet’ into retirement.

Manon Fiorot vs. Valentina Shevchenko

‘Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko is a two-time UFC champion who has seven title defenses to her name. Along the way, she has been able to defeat notable athletes such as Alexa Grasso, Jéssica Andrade, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Julianna Peña, among others.

The French-born athlete Manon Fiorot began her combat sports career when she was still a child and practiced karate. Eventually, this would lead her to Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and eventually MMA. After wins against Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas, Fiorot is ready for a shot at the title.

On X, she Tweeted: “[Valentina Shevchenko] stop making people wait! Let’s do it soon enough so I can send you to retirement and move on.”

The reigning champion responded: “You lose – you retire Deal ?!! ill-mannered first-grader.”

With a UFC title on the line, Manon Fiorot vs. Valentina Shevchenko is likely to be booked in early 2025. Shevchenko has much experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing, at world championship levels, to counter Fiorot’s striking background. Plus, ‘Bullet’ has far more experience in five-round matches having fought the full championship length in five bouts, compared to Fiorot’s singular five-round match.

The French athlete currently holds the record for the second-longest win streak in UFC Women’s Flyweight division history with 7, only behind Shevchenko who has 9.