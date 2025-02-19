Valentina Shevchenko books UFC 315 title fight with French star Manon Fiorot in May

Undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko will look to kickstart her second reign atop the division at UFC 315 in May — booking a showdown with surging incoming title challenger, Manon Fiorot in a co-main event clash in Montreal, Quebec.

Shevchenko, the current and a two-time flyweight titleholder during her gold laden Octagon tenure, reclaimed the title at Noche UFC last September, turning in her first career win over former champion, Alexa Grasso as part of their three fight series.

As for Fiorot, the surging Nice native is currently ranked number two at the flyweight limit just beneath the previously mentioned, Grasso, and most recently landed her seventh straight victory in the promotion with a unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City back in March of last year.

Valentina Shevchenko meets Manon Fiorot in title fight at UFC 315

News of Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title fight against the surging, Manon Fiorot was confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White on social media tonight.

Initially linked with a super fight against dominant strawweight queen, Zhang Weili off the back of the Chinese star’s stunning UFC 312 title defense win against the unbeaten, Tatiana Suarez, Shevchenko will not enter the Octagon against her fellow two-time champion next, albeit.

Dropping her title against Grasso in a shocking submission loss at UFC 285, Shevchenko would then battle to a split decision draw against the Mexican star in September 2023, before reclaiming the crown a year later at The Las Vegas Sphere.

For former EFC and UAE Warriors flyweight champion, Fiorot, the French contender announced herself to the flyweight division with an impressive decision win over former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night Paris back in 2023, before her title eliminator win over Blanchfield last March.

UFC 215 takes place on May 10. from the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada — with an undisputed welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad, and Jack Della Maddalena set to take main event status in ‘The Great White North’.