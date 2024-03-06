UFC 299’s Sean O’Malley addresses the downward spiral of Ryan Garcia: ‘Cocaine’s a hell of a drug’

Closing in on his first UFC bantamweight title defense this Saturday, March 8, Sean O’Malley offered his take on the bizarre behavior exhibited by boxing star Ryan Garcia.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Garcia claimed that he would “destroy” O’Malley inside the Octagon, sparking a back-and-forth between the two. It was certainly nothing out of the ordinary for two of combat sports’ biggest stars, but in the subsequent days, Garcia’s antics became increasingly confusing and downright concerning. It all started with an incomprehensible post on social media referencing his own death followed by a video explanation that posed more questions than it provided answers.

Since then, Garcia has gone completely off the rails, claiming in a conversation with Andrew Tate that someone had tied him up and forced him to watch the sexual assault of children. He also claims to have evidence that aliens exist and that Bohemian Grove is real.

Asked about Garcia’s downward spiral during the UFC 299 media day, Sean O’Malley placed the blame squarely on drug abuse but showed genuine concern for the former interim WBC lightweight champion.

“Cocaine’s a hell of a drug. I think he’s on drugs and he’s acting a fool,” O’Malley told reporters on Wednesday. “Feel bad for him more than anything.”

As for whether or not a crossover clash between the two will ever come to fruition, ‘Sugar’ doesn’t see it happening, but made it clear that he is not the one standing in the way of that.

“That will never happen, and if it does I’m here for it,” O’Malley added. “It wouldn’t be my fault that fight doesn’t happen, but yeah. Realistically that will never happen.”

Garcia is currently scheduled to face Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight world championship on April 20.

As for O’Malley, the 135-pound champ will put his title on the line against the only man to hand him a loss inside the Octagon, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two are set to headline UFC 299 inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida with a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis going down in the co-main event.