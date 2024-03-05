Boxing star Ryan Garcia goes off the rails in deranged interview with Andrew Tate: ‘Bohemian Grove is real!’

The downfall of boxing star Ryan Garcia continues to get more disturbing with each passing day.

Garcia’s erratic behavior over the last several days has caused concern among fight fans and those close to him. The former interim WBC lightweight champion first made a disturbing post on social media, referencing his own violent death and stating that Satan was “on top.” He attempted to clear the air in a follow-up post two days later, but only posed more questions as he claimed that someone was attempting to have him jailed and that he did not have access to his phone or money.

In the time since, it appears as though Garcia has gone completely off the rails, as evidenced in a recent conversation he had with another controversial figure in the combat sports community, Andrew Tate.

“I don’t give a f*ck, bro,” Garcia said while speaking with Tate. “They held me down and made me watch little kids get raped. I don’t give a f*ck anymore! They f*cking took me to the f*cking woods and they… I’m not f*cking joke, bro. I have f*cking proof. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll show you every f*cking video you could ever believe. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and made me f*cking watch. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I’ve f*cking lost it. They’re raping little kids. “You know the higher elites. You already know who they are. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t touch me. I’m a god. They can’t. Come touch me you f*cking b*tch.”

For those unfamiliar, Bohemian Grove is a restricted 2,700-acre plot of land in California belonging to a private gentlemen’s club known as the Bohemian Club. In mid-July each year, Bohemian Grove hosts a more than two-week encampment of some of the most prominent men in the world.

“I don’t give a f*ck, bro,” Garcia added. “They raped me, right? I was two years old and they raped me. I have proof of that too. That’s where it all started.”

Ryan Garcia Floods his feed with confusing posts

Garcia has since littered his social media feed with a slew of posts doubling down on the statements he made in his interaction with Tate.

“I feel like crying bc I’m giving everyone info they already know but they refuse to believe,” Garcia wrote on X. “Do you want proof now I’ll get it asap!!!!”

“They held me down and made me watch of course I’ve lost it a little. They really begged me to join and I said F*CK YOU,” he added in a follow-up post.

“Are you guys the crazy ones!!! Cause I’m not lying they are hurting kids!!! And everyone is standing back telling me to shut up I DONT CARE ANYMORE,” the posts continued. “I’ll die for innocent souls taken if you aren’t on my side you are on the devils side.”

“Are the people going to get behind me or let them kill me that’s the real question???? Let Ryan Die or Help me,” Garcia continued, writing one final plea for help.

Ryan Garcia is currently scheduled to face reigning and defending WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney at a boxing event in Brooklyn, NY on April 20, though it’s hard to imagine that the fight will move forward as ‘The Flash’ is clearing suffering from a psychotic episode or some sort of drug-induced hallucination. Either way, our thoughts are with Garcia and we hope the 25-year-old star gets the help he clearly needs.