UFC star Sean O’Malley backs himself to stop prime Conor McGregor in fight: ‘I believe I’m faster, I got him’

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley backs himself against a prime Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

If there is one thing that O’Malley has never lacked, it is self-confidence. ‘Sugar’ has always belief that he would reach the very top of the combat sports world, always believing he has the ability to beat some of the very best in the sport. This includes defeating McGregor in a boxing match.

Sean O’Malley fancies chances against Conor McGregor

During his press tour for his upcoming title fight, Sean O’Malley was asked on how he would do against a prime McGregor in a boxing match. Of course, O’Malley would back himself.

“I think I have better skills,” O’Malley said. “I can stand southpaw, orthodox and have very good defence in both and good offence in both. I think I have the best striking in MMA, hands down.

“Conor in his prime when he knocked out Jose Aldo, me moving up to 145 I’d still be a little bit lighter. But I’m taller, I believe I’m faster. I think it would be a competitive fight.. I got him.” (H/T PBD Podcast)

O’Malley is one of the best striker in MMA and showed the speed and power that he poses in his hands.

The American has also backed himself against top-level professional boxers such as Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. O’Malley clearly wants to tests the boxing waters, reaping the massive paydays and potential stardom that comes with it. While a big name in the MMA world, he will still need to prove himself to be a bigger star to attract a big name pugilist.

However, before any sort of mega crossover event O’Malley will need to get past Marlon Vera, who handed the 29-year-old his only ever career loss back in 2020. The pair will main event UFC 299 this

How do you think Sean O’Malley would do in boxing?