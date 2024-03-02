Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fight details for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, location, and information on how to watch.

Event : “ Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia .”

: “ .” Date : Sat, 20th April, 2024

: Sat, 20th April, 2024 Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. Broadcast: DAZN worldwide

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Full fight card

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: WBC Super Lightweight Title

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. TBA

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia takes place on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Start times and any extra additional details will be announced soon.

Betting Odds

Devin Haney is the -500 favorite, while Ryan Garcia is the +350 underdog

*Odds correct at time of writing (3/03/2024)

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in or near New York and would like to be there on the 20th of April to watch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia live, you can purchase tickets here. Premium tickets are also available here.

At the time of writing the cheapest tickets are $243.20 in Sec 207 Row 17 and the highest price is $1729.30 in Sec 7 Row 5.

Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

The whole card of Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will be broadcast on DAZN worldwide in over 200 countries. The price is yet to be released but will be available to purchase here.

What is Next after Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia?

