Boxing star Ryan Garcia posts alarming video causing concern among fight fans: ‘Satan sitting at the top now’

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has fight fans worried, confused, or a little bit of both following a bizarre post on social media.

Garcia has found himself the subject of multiple headlines over the last week. On Monday, he drew the ire of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley when he told Ariel Helwani that he would “destroy” ‘Sugar’ inside the Octagon. Days later, ‘The Flash’ had to defend himself during a press conference after his next opponent, Devin Haney, accused him of using cocaine.

On Sunday, Garcia once again had people talking after making a rather alarming post online featuring a short, but chaotic video and a caption referencing satanism or some kind of demonic possession.

“MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666,” the post on X reads.

MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666 pic.twitter.com/YIYfiWKm7G — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024

Fans Rally around Ryan Garcia

Users were genuinely concerned for Garcia’s mental health, flooding the comments with well-wishes.

“Ryan I’m really praying for you right now cause i feel bad for you.” “You okay bro?” “Please tell me Ryan is ok…” “Bro as a fan of yours, this is just a weird way of promoting. I don’t even know if you’re trolling or you’re actually going through some shit this time lmao. This isn’t normal. Just pull out at this point please.” “You need help man, please pull out of this fight.” “Someone please confirm he is ok. They already entered his home and robbed him once. Please tell me this young guy with hard discipline and faith in god is ok.”

It is possible that Ryan Garcia’s X account was hacked, though it should be noted that the same video and caption appeared on his Instagram stories. Many of those commenting also believe that it is in fact Garcia manning the camera in the clip.