Photos – Sean O’Malley set to sport unique pink shorts for UFC 299 title fight with Marlon Vera in Miami

Slated to make his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 299 in Miami, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley will sport a pair of pink and gold trimmed shorts for his title defense rematch against Ecuadorian challenger, Marlon Vera in Florida.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, will headline UFC 299 this weekend in his return to the Octagon, attempting to successfully defend his crown at the first time of asking, in a rematch against Chone native, Vera.

Last time out the Montana native headlined UFC 292 last August in his first promotional main event tilt, stopping the record-setting reign of Aljamain Sterling with a blistering second round KO in Boston, Massachusetts.

On that same card, perennial contender, Vera landed a close decision win over common-foe, Pedro Munhoz – earning his first title fight under the promotion’s banner as a result.

Sean O’Malley set to wear pink shorts at UFC 299

And topping a massive pay-per-view card – which has been heralded by fans, O’Malley will sport a pair pink compression shorts for his fight with Vera – trimmed with gold trim, in the words of play-by-play lead, Jon Anik – befitting a champion.

“The Suga Show is going pink,” UFC posted on their official X account. “@SugaSeanMMA will wear pink shorts in his first bantamweight title defense this weekend at #UFC299.”

Predicting a dominant win over Vera – whom he suffered his sole mixed martial arts loss to back in 2020 in a first round TKO loss, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley claimed he would finish the former inside just three rounds.

“He’s (Marlon Vera) kinda peaked – I’m better than this due,” Sean O’Malley said. “I’m going to go out there and do what I was about to do to him [back in 2020], and put his lights out. He’s good, he’s tought, he’s very durable, but that doesn’t get the job done against me. You can’t just be tough, you can’t just be durable. I believe I’m more skilled, faster, more accurate, and I’m going to go out there and I just feel confident standing in front of him.”

“Mentally, physically, emotionally, I’m preparing for 25 minutes,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m preparing to leave there limping, leave there sore, leave there with my hand hurt from his head. SO – preparing for the worst, but realistically, I’m putting this dude’s lights out within three [rounds].”

