USADA Explains ‘Glitch’ In Brock Lesnar’s Testing Data

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has issued a statement on the recent “glitch” that occurred and affected Brock Lesnar’s testing data.

In mid-October, an update to the USADA site showed Lesnar had been tested six times in 2018. However, that number recently shot down to five without explanation. A USADA spokesperson explained to ESPN that a “technical glitch” led to the inaccurate data being published on the company’s website. The current number reflected as of this writing is deemed to be accurate:

“USADA updates the Athlete Test History page of the UFC/USADA website on a weekly basis. During an update on the week of October 15th, we experienced a technical issue that resulted in the information on the page being displayed incorrectly.

“The correct test history for the athlete is one test [that week], not two. The issue has been fixed and the testing numbers on the website are all accurate. We are still investigating the specific technical issue that led to the error.”

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky spoke on the matter as well. He noted that the promotion doesn’t seem to be too concerned with the issue:

“I have access to a more specific database than the public, which displays the date a sample is collected, what type of sample it is and what the results are as soon as they are available,” Novitzky said.

“The public website, as I understand it, indicated there had been two tests during this last quarter, and it recently dropped to one. I have always seen one test in this quarter for Lesnar. It was a urine test and it came back negative.”

The 41-year-old Lesnar reemerged in the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene this past summer. He confronted Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon just after his UFC heavyweight title win over Stipe Miocic. UFC President Dana White has confirmed the promotion plans to book Cormier vs. Lesnar at some point next year.

However, due to his failed 2016 drug test after UFC 200, Lesnar must serve out his suspension before being eligible to return to the cage. If he continues to deliver clean samples until Jan. 8, 2019, Lesnar will be eligible to return on or after that date.