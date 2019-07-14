Urijah Faber Believes Chances Of Henry Cejudo Fight Are ‘Very Good’

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo seem to have a mutual interest in hyping up a potential fight between themselves.

The possibility is certainly there. Faber comes off a stunning first-round knockout victory last night (Sat. July 13, 2019) in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento. It was Faber’s first fight back in several years after initially retiring from the sport. However, after his fight, Faber responded to Cejudo’s callout from earlier this year at UFC 238, saying he wants to face “Triple C” for the title next.

UFC President Dana White has expressed some doubt about making such a fight given Faber’s age, but the interest between the two fighters is certainly there. Speaking to Karyn Bryant and Tyron Woodley on the ESPN post-fight show, Faber said he believes his chances of fighting Cejudo next are “very good” (via BJPenn.com):

“The chances (of fighting Cejudo) are very good, I think,” Faber said. “In 2016 I left as a top contender. I was ranked No. 2 after I lost to Jimmie Rivera. I came out on a win (over Brad Pickett) and left as a championship fighter.

“It’s about matchups. Dominick Cruz is a tough matchup. He’s awkward and he’s gotten better with time. Henry broke and out-conditioned Marlon Moraes (at UFC 238). I’m not the kind of guy who will ever break. My BJJ is definitely better than Henry’s and I love to wrestle. I think it’s a good matchup.”

Faber isn’t the only name Cejudo called out after UFC 238, however. “The King Of Cringe” also called for fights against Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz. It will be interesting to see who Cejudo faces next upon his return from injury next year.

What do you think about Faber claiming he thinks the chances are “very good” that he fights Cejudo next?