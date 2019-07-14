UFC Sacramento Highlights: Urijah Faber Stuns Ricky Simon With First-Round Knockout

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber is back, and with a bang! “The California Kid” returned earlier tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) after several years away from the Octagon in which he initially retired.

The UFC Hall Of Famer returned to the bantamweight division and made quick work of top prospect Ricky Simon. Faber was able to withstand an early blitz and heavy pressure from Simon right out the gate, and caught the young bantamweight with a big overhand that dropped him down.

Faber swarmed on Simon for some nasty ground-and-pound, before the referee had no choice but to step in and call it off. Check out the finish here:

