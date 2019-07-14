Henry Cejudo Calls Out ‘Corn-Rolled Princess’ Urijah Faber

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo might just get his wish after all. Following his 135-pound title victory at UFC 238 earlier this year, “The King Of Cringe” called out UFC Hall Of Famer Urijah Faber, who was retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) at the time.

However, Faber recently came out of retirement last night (Sat. July 13, 2019), picking up a first-round knockout victory over young up-and-comer Ricky Simon. After the fight, Faber accepted Cejudo’s challenge, and made it clear he’s going after the bantamweight title one last time.

Following Faber’s win, Cejudo took to Twitter to respond to “The California Kid’s” post-fight comments. Here’s what “Triple C” had to say:

“Careful what you wish for my corn-rolled princess. You could be the next legend to bend the knee to Triple C.”

Currently, Cejudo is recovering from shoulder surgery and will likely be out-of-action for the remainder of the year. He could potentially be back inside the Octagon to defend one of his two titles in the first quarter of 2019. Faber certainly makes an argument for a title shot, but UFC President Dana White has expressed his doubts about such a matchup in the past.

Other worthy contenders await at bantamweight as well, such as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Cejudo’s next fight is certainly an interesting topic of discussion amongst the MMA community. Only time will tell what’s next for the double champ.

What do you think about a potential matchup between Cejudo and Faber for the bantamweight title?