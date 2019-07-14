Dana White Takes Shot At Urijah Faber After UFC Sacramento Win

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White had some fun with Urijah Faber after his UFC Sacramento victory last night (Sat. July 13, 2019).

Faber knocked out Ricky Simon in the first round of their co-main event bout inside the Golden 1 Center. It was “The California Kid’s” first fight back after several years of an initial retirement. After the fight, Faber called out current 135-pound champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo actually called out Faber earlier this year after capturing the bantamweight crown at UFC 238.

However, UFC President Dana White suggested that Faber was too old to be competing for a title at this point in his career. Faber took a shot at White in his post-fight interview last night, suggesting White was the one who is truly old.

White decided to playfully clap back on Twitter after the show, congratulating “The California Middle Aged Guy.” Here’s what he had to say:

“Congrats to Urijah “The California Middle Aged Guy” Faber!!!!!”

Congrats to Urijah “The California Middle Aged Guy” Faber!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kz1R0irLj9 — Dana White (@danawhite) July 14, 2019

Faber certainly impressed inside the Octagon last night, and has made his intentions known that he’s coming after the title one last time. It will be interesting to see if Faber can find his way back to another championship opportunity.

What do you think about Faber’s first-round knockout win over Simon? Should he get the next shot at the bantamweight title?