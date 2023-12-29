Upset of the Year – LowKick MMA Awards 2023

Our only unanimous category across the staff this year at LowKick MMA comes in the form of the ‘Upset of the Year’ award — with each member of staff nomination, in the form of newly-minted undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland’s stunning unanimous decision shutout win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 back in September.

Landing his second award from LowKick MMA this year, outspoken middleweight kingpin, Strickland also netted our ‘Fighter of the Year’ accolade — beating out fellow champions, Leon Edwards, and Islam Makhachev, as well as incoming foe, Dricus du Plessis to the award.

And following his spectacular decision win over City Kickboxing star and monumental betting favorite, Adesanya back in September in Oceania, Strickland has been unanimously voted as having landed the ‘Upset of the Year’ in the LowKick MMA 2023 awards.

Upset of the Year – Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Sean Strickland – UFC 293 – (9 votes)

Judged to have nothing more than a puncher’s chance against a far more seasoned and dynamic striking veteran as two-time middleweight pacesetter, Adesanya in there UFC 293 title collision — following Julianna Peña’s stunning upset over Amanda Nunes two years ago, Strickland turned in a victory to rival such an upset success.

Riding a streak of two straight wins over European talents, Nassourdine Imavov, and then Abusupiyan Magomedov into an impromptu title fight with Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya, it proved right-place-right-time for Strickland — who replaced an injury-stricken du Plessis in the middleweight title frame.

And travelling to Sydney, Australia to take on Adesanya — Strickland’s involvement in the UFC 293 headliner was briefly thrown into jeopardy, after engaging in a physical altercation with an Australian fan during fight week whilst travelling the country with his girlfriend.

Come fight night, a lazar-focused Strickland allowed Adesanya zero space and time to setup any real significant offense, showing early of things to come throughout their five round headliner ‘Down Under’ — finding the former’s chin with a massive straight right, and dropping him to his knees, almost resulting in what would’ve come as a shocking upset finish.

Pushing the pace against an all-out-of-ideas Adesanya for the remainder of the bout, Strickland landed the undisputed middleweight crown — in what will go down as one of the most shocking upset victories in the antiquity of the Octagon.

SEAN STRICKLAND IS THE UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION 🤯 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/beNs12Q4Sl — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 10, 2023

And fast booking his return to action in a bid to launch his first successful middleweight title defense, Strickland travels to Canada next month to headline UFC 297 — taking on the previously mentioned South African contender, du Plessis in a heated grudge match between the two.

Full List Of The LowKick MMA 2023 Upset Of The Year Votes: