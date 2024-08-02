Umar Nurmagomedov questions Sean O’Malley’s manhood: ‘Ashamed we have Sean as a champion’

Umar Nurmagomedov isn’t a fan of Sean O’Malley’s antics on social media.

The undefeated Dagestani standout returns to the Octagon this Saturday as the UFC heads to Abu Dhabi for a stacked Fight Night in Etihad Arena. Meeting Nurmagomedov in the main event will be bantamweight staple Cory Sandhagen in a bout that should produce the next 135-pound title contender.

As it stands, O’Malley sits atop the bantamweight throne, though his days could be number as he finds himself on a collision course with streaking Georgian sensation Merab Dvalishvili.

The pair will headline Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas this September with the winner presumably facing the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Sandhagen.

During a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier on the Hall of Famer’s YouTube channel, Nurmagomedov didn’t mince words while discussing O’Malley, slamming ‘Sugar’ for acting like a “clown” on social media and doing things unbecoming of a strong champion.

“Me and Sean are two different [people],” Nurmagomedov said of O’Malley. “He loves being funny. We’re different guys and I’m ashamed we have Sean O’Malley as a champion. Men have to be different, it’s about different things…you have to be a good example for the young generation, and you can’t do something like a clown. When Sean Strickland tells him he looks like a clown…is life about money? No, men have to be strong guys… “Men have to be gentlemen, not a clown, or doing some TikToks, music and dancing. It’s not about that…women can do this…we know what the UFC cares about. They don’t want to give him good fighters with good wrestling” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Thus far, O’Malley has not responded to Nurmagomedov’s comments.

‘Sandman’ looks to snatch Umar Nurmagomedov’s ‘O’ in Abu Dhabi

Umar Nurmagomedov is a perfect 17-0 in his mixed martial arts career with five of those victories coming under the UFC banner. Currently, he is sitting as the No. 10 ranked contender in the bantamweight division, but if he can score a big win over ‘Sandman’ in Abu Dhabi, he’ll skyrocket himself toward the top of the rankings and all but guarantee himself a shot at UFC gold.

Sandhagen goes into Saturday’s bout having won his last three, earning victories over Song Yadong, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, and Rob Font. Sandman’ also holds wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes, and John Lineker. Sandhagen landed his first shot at a UFC title, competing against Petr Yan for the interim crown in October 2021. Yan won the bout via unanimous decision, forcing Sandhagen to go back to the drawing board.

If the Colorado native can take Nurmagomedov’s ‘O’ in the UAE, a showdown with either O’Malley or Dvalishvili will surely await.