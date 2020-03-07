UFC Welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury in Texas ending his two-year legal battle. He is now free to resume his MMA career.

Alhassan was accused of raping two women on March 23, 2018. He met the women at the Varisty Tavern in Fort Worth where he had been working as a bouncer on the night in question. He allegedly took both women back to one of their homes before attacking them. Alhassan was indicted on the charges in September 2018 and has finally cleared his name after almost 18 months of legal trouble.

According to the Star-Telegram testimony began and Tuesday and featured the younger of the two women, who was just 20 at the time of the incident giving evidence against Alhassan.

By Friday all the evidence from both sides had been put to the jury who began deliberations. Late in the morning they returned with a verdict of not guilty and Alhassan walked out a free man.

Brandon Barnett, part of Alhassan’s defense team said via Star-Telegram “the jurors thought that Alhassan was honest and genuine during the interrogation.” They also believed the case could have been handled better by the investigators involved. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Steven Wright who is on of Alhassan’s coaches is hoping the fighter can get back to working with the UFC and hopes his man can get a big fight on his return.

The 34-year-old welterweight was in good form before his enforced hiatus from the sport. He had twice knocked out Sabah Homasi before finishing Niko Price just weeks before he was indicted on these charges in September 2018.

Who should Abdul Razak Alhassan fight on his UFC return?