UFC Vegas 59 Bonuses: Three Fighters Bring Home POTN￼

UFC Vegas 59 brought an incredible night of matches that all ended in finishes, but three fighters brought back a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

UFC Vegas 59 was an incredible card, bringing 10 finishes with no fights going to a decision. It was just the second time in UFC history that the entire card consisted of finishes. The first time occurred back in 2014 at UFC Fight Night 55. That card was headlined by Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping. The card consisted of seven KO/TKO’s and four submissions, while tonight there was seven KO/TKO’s and three submissions.

Geoff Neal brought home $50K after being the first opponent to knockout Vicente Luque in a professional fight. Neal pushed the pace the entire fight and touched up Luque through each round, until he landed the finishing blow.

Bryan Battle also brought home a bonus, with his head kick knockout of Takashi Sato. Batte landed a devastating right kick and immediately knocked Sato unconscious.

BRYAN BATTLE PUTS SHIN ON CHIN TO GET THE NASTY KNOCKOUT #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/UGbzKBdc22 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 7, 2022

Newly crowned “Ultimate Fighter” Mohammed Usman also earned himself a bonus tonight, with his knockout over Zac Pauga. The Heavyweight bout was a fantastic back and forth between the two in the first round, but Usman was able to knock Pauga out with a great check hook.

Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos brought home the “Fight of the Night” bonus as well. Hill was tested early and often by Santos, but he was up to the grueling test as he ended up taking home a TKO win over an elite opponent. Hill admitted that he had some more things to work on after the fight, as he was fought with a few big shots in the fight. Santos made Hill pay for every mistake he made, but at the end of the night was not able to walk away with his hand raised.