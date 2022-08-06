Mohammed Usman viciously KO’s Zac Pauga to win The Ultimate Fighter – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

Mohammed Usman scored a brutal knockout against Zac Pauga at UFC Vegas 59.

Going into the bout after a submission loss, Mohammed Usman was looking to make a successful debut under the banner in the grand finale of The Ultimate Fighter at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pauga used his agility to his advantage against the relatively slower Usman, who struggled to counter his speed and footwork. Usman stayed patient in his quest for that one shot. His coach assured him that he would find that power strike after the first round. Usman found the knockout he was looking for in under a minute of the second round.

Usman won The Ultimate Fighter by knockout in round two.

Below, catch the highlights from Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

No glove touch here, the bad blood is real 🩸 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/J97cBosHmw — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022