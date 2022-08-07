Geoff Neal becomes first man to KO Vicente Luque in bloody back-and-forth – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

In a massive statement-making performance, Fortis MMA kickboxer, Geoff Neal turns in his best UFC performance to date — becoming the first competitor to finish New Jersey-born welterweight, Vicente Luque with strikes in the latter’s professional career, in tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 co-headliner.

Neal, who recently snapped a run of two straight losses to both Stephen Thompson, and Neil Magny, with a close, split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, becomes the first man to finish Luque with strikes tonight — bludgeoning the Kill Cliff FC staple over the course of three rounds.

Bloodying Luque on the feet and landing with ferocity on each occasion, Neal eventually got the ever-gritty #6 ranked Luque out of there in the third round of their co-main event slot, colliding with him at the Octagon fence, before launching a flurry of uppercut strikes, and felling Luque with a straight shot.

Following the victory, Neal called out Luque’s Kill Cliff FC teammate, one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns next.

Below, catch the highlights from Geoff Neal’s KO win against Vicente Luque