Geoff Neal becomes first man to KO Vicente Luque in bloody back-and-forth – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

By
Ross Markey
-
Geoff Neal
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

In a massive statement-making performance, Fortis MMA kickboxer, Geoff Neal turns in his best UFC performance to date — becoming the first competitor to finish New Jersey-born welterweight, Vicente Luque with strikes in the latter’s professional career, in tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 co-headliner.

Neal, who recently snapped a run of two straight losses to both Stephen Thompson, and Neil Magny, with a close, split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, becomes the first man to finish Luque with strikes tonight — bludgeoning the Kill Cliff FC staple over the course of three rounds.

READ MORE:  Jorge Masvidal Breaks down Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: "I Could See Nate Putting Him Away In Round 4 Or 5"

Bloodying Luque on the feet and landing with ferocity on each occasion, Neal eventually got the ever-gritty #6 ranked Luque out of there in the third round of their co-main event slot, colliding with him at the Octagon fence, before launching a flurry of uppercut strikes, and felling Luque with a straight shot.

Following the victory, Neal called out Luque’s Kill Cliff FC teammate, one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns next.

Below, catch the highlights from Geoff Neal’s KO win against Vicente Luque

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR