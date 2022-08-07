Jamahal Hill Gets TKO Finish Over Thiago Santos In Thrilling Brawl – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

Jamahal Hill persevered through a tough test to secure finish against Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59.

Going into the bout after a loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Santos was looking to reverse his fortunes against the Dana White Contender Series standout Hill at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hill opened up with a wide stance, leaving room for Santos to connect with a few low kicks to his front leg. Both fighters were cautious at the start and respectful of the power their opponent possessed. Hill walked Santos down for most of the opening round before being forced to grapple with Santos. Real fireworks started in the last minute of round one.

Both men got into a brawl halfway past the second round as they got into more close-range striking exchanges. The third round saw Santos record a new personal best for takedowns landed.

Hill and Santos got into a brawl in round four, with good shots being landed by both men. Hill clipped Santos with a flurry of punches. He continued with the ground and pound as Santos lay on his back. The referee stopped a call to this fight after Santos wasn’t able to respond back.

Jamahal Hill won the fight by TKO (R4, 2:31).

Below, catch the highlights from Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Those boys were SWINGING in the second round 💢 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/l4O8IPGGRc — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022