UFC Vegas 51 saw the promotion return to the Apex Arena, with a Fight Night card headlined by a welterweight rematch between Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque.

The card was admittedly a little sparse when it comes to name value, and many of the fights reflected this. Nine of the bouts went to decision, with several lackluster affairs in the mix. However, there were several gems hidden amongst the rest, with Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho a particular highlight.

Belal Muhammad was able to avenge his first loss to Vicente Luque, utilizing a wrestling-heavy performance to pick up a decision victory. He promptly went on to issue a call out targeting Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

UFC Vegas 51 Post Fight Bonuses

However, despite winning the headline fight, Muhammad did not receive any form of post-fight bonus. Instead, Andre Fialho picked up a $50k performance of the night bonus for his dramatic KO of Miguel Baeza. Drakkar Klose also picked up the same award, for his brutal beatdown of Brandon Jenkins.

The Fight of the Night went to a women’s bantamweight scrap between Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan. Silva’s first fight as a bantamweight saw her come out on top, earning the unanimous decision victory in a hard-fought brawl with Yanan.

Devin Clark and Alatengheili may well feel somewhat hard done by, having missed out on any bonuses, despite KO victories over William Knight and Kevin Croom.

Do you agree with who received post-fight bonuses at UFC Vegas 51? Did Belal Muhammad deserve something?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.