At UFC Vegas 51, Belal Muhammad was able to outpoint Vicente Luque in the headlining fight of the night.

Muhammad was brutally finished the first time he faced Luque, likely making this rematch victory so much sweeter. He took to the mic shortly after the victory, instantly calling out controversial 170lb former title challenger Colby Covington.

“I’m going to stop calling for the champ cause nobody wants to give me that shot,” Muhammad said. “So let me get the big mouth Karen. Colby Covington’s out here calling out [155 pounders]. Come fight a real ’70-pounder, you coward.”

“I’m a real ’70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I’m ‘Bully B’ off seven wins. Come fight a real challenge, coward.” (Transcribed via Mail Online).

Belal Muhammad On Overcoming Vicente Luque

Defeating Vicente Luque after having already suffered an extremely violent knockout loss to him appears to have given Belal Muhammad a huge mental boost, allowing his to overcome a major obstacle in his fighting career.

He stated that: “This was my hump I had to get over. He knocked me out. Now what do you got to say? I won. I knew it was going to be one of my hardest challenges.”

“I knew Luque was the best of both worlds [with striking and grappling] and he knocked me out so he had that over me. It showed that I can do it all. I can wrestle with the best. I can strike with the best. I can grapple with the best.”

Whilst Muhammad is hoping for a fight with Colby Covington next, it seems much more likely that he is matched up with Gilbert Burns, who recently came up short in a fight of the year contender against Khamzat Chiamev.

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.