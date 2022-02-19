LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill results throughout the night (Sat. February 19. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Suffering a significant rescheduling to tonight’s main event, the originally booked headliner saw former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos return against the surging striking ace, Rafael Fiziev, until VISA issues for the latter forced the shelving of the event.

As a result, the bout was pulled entirely from tonight’s card, with dos Anjos now meeting Fiziev in two weeks’ time in the co-headlining bout of UFC 272 on March 5. — retaining its five round sanctioning.

Promoted from its co-headlining status tonight, a light heavyweight pairing of the #10 ranked contender, Johnny Walker, and the #12 rated finisher, Jamahal Hill.

Walker enters the bout off the back of three losses in his most recent four, dropping an October unanimous decision loss to compatriot and one-time title challenger, Thiago Santos in a rather forgettable main event outing.

Returning from his first career loss back in December, Hill stopped fellow division prospect, Jimmy Crute with a thunderous one-punch knockout inside just 49-seconds — scoring his fifth career knockout win.

UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill Results

UFC Vegas 48 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)



Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Catchweight (195lbs): Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

UFC Vegas 48 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Strawweight: Diane Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

