UFC Vegas 38 failed to live up to expectations. The main event of the evening featured two of the most exciting light-heavyweight fighters in UFC history. To everyone’s surprise, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker fought in a rather full five-round fight that ultimately went the way of ‘Maretta’. Before that, Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus was ruled a no-contest after ‘Trailblazer’ was dropped by a nasty clash of head that ultimately led to him be submitted. A long debate between the officials took place before Daukaus saw the biggest win of his career taken away from him.

Despite the main and co-main events’ failure to deliver UFC Vegas 38 still had some standout moments that saw four fighters on the prelims take home an extra $50,000.

Casey O’Neil

Casey O’Neil looked sensational in what was supposed to be the toughest test of her career to date. The unbeaten Scottish prospect stretched her perfect record to 8-0 with a second-round TKO win over Antonina Shevchenko.

Jamie Mullarkey

The City Kickboxing fighter survived a tough first round against Devonte Smith before finding a second round knockout win on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 38. Jamie Mullarkey ate some big shots before sitting Smith down with a barrage of strikes against the fence.

Douglas Silva de Andrade

Douglas Silva de Andrade was back at bantamweight and back in the win column at UFC Vegas 38. The Brazilian landed a huge left hook as his opponent was coming in with a high kick that sent him crashing to the mat, ending the fight and guaranteeing de Andrade an extra $50,000.

Alejandro Perez

The winner of season one of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin American picked up an unusual submission win over Johnny Eduardo at UFC Vegas 28. Alejandro Perez locked up a scarf hold armbar in round two to secure his first win since 2018 and the bag.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 38?