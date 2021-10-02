LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker results throughout the night (Sat. 2nd. October 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event, a light heavyweight matchup between the #5 ranked contender and one-time undisputed light heavyweight championship challenger, Thiago Santos, and his compatriot, the charismatic #10 rated challenger, Johnny Walker.

Rio de Janeiro native, Santos enters his fourth main event tilt under the promotion’s banner, as he hopes to bring an end to a three-fight losing skid.

Last featuring at UFC 259 in March, Santos suffered a rather forgettable unanimous decision defeat against Aleksandar Rakic, which came off the back of a November submission loss to Glover Teixeira, and a close split decision loss to former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in July 2019.

In three wins at 205lbs, Santos has knocked out the trio of Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and lodged a third round knockout win over reigning division champion, Jan Blachowicz back in February 2019.

Top-10 contender, Walker is a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series and bounced back to the winner’s enclosure following two straight losses with a September knockout win over recent UFC Vegas 37 headliner, Ryan Spann.

Prior to his rallying effort against Spann, Walker dropped a unanimous decision loss to Nikita Krylov, as well as a notable knockout loss to Corey Anderson. In a trio of other knockout wins, Walker bested Justin Ledet, Khalil Rountree Jr., as well as a massive flying knee stoppage over Misha Cirkunov.

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker

Main Card: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

Middleweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Catchweight:(158.5lbs) Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breedan

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill

Catchweight: (138.5lbs) Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Bantamweight: Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo