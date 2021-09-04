LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till results throughout the night (Sat. 4th. September 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status at the UFC Apex facility, a middleweight showdown between the #5 ranked contender, Derek Brunson, and the #7 rated challenger, Darren Till.

Attempting to stretch his winning run to five straight fights, division mainstay, Brunson headlined UFC Vegas 22 in March against Kevin Holland, landing an impressive unanimous decision over the course of five rounds.



The North Carolina native added Holland to a run which includes victories over Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou.

Liverpool fan favorite, Till enter’s this evening’s main event tie with Brunson, hoping to return to the winner’s enclosure following a UFC Fight Island 3 unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion and common-foe, Robert Whittaker in July of last year.

In his middleweight bow back at UFC 244 in November 2019, Team Kaobon mainstay, Till managed a close split decision win over former interim title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum in a co-headlining bout.

UFC Vegas 36 Results:

Main Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Spivak

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Catchweight (150lbs): Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault