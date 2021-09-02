UFC middleweight Darren Till isn’t one to mince words when it comes to the mind games that come with competing in MMA and feels that anything goes ahead of his fight against Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36.

Till faces Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36, in a pivotal middleweight matchup with a potential title shot against the champion Israel Adesanya on the line. Till is 1-1 since moving from welterweight to middleweight midway through his career, after a series of brutal weight cuts to 170 pounds.

Till is easily one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, due to his fighting style, personality, and entertaining presence on social media. He’s always been known as one of the best trash talkers in the UFC and thrives on getting into his opponent’s head before battling in the octagon.

Till and Brunson have had a somewhat cordial back-and-forth on social media, with the two making light jabs at each other in good faith. In light of the intense buildup leading to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match, Till said that almost anything is fair game during his UFC Vegas 36 pre-fight press conference.

“We’re two men, we’re about to go in there and rip the heads off each other, so if you’re going to start getting offended with things that people say to your mum and that, maybe this isn’t the sport for you,” Till said. “Find something else to do because you need to have thick skin in this sport.”

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Do you think it was bad what Jake Paul’s team did to Mama Woodley and that?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, to Mama Woodley, yeah,’ but in my opinion in this fight game nothing’s off-limits.”

Many around the MMA community felt that Paul’s camp went a bit too far in engaging in trash talk with family members, but Till thinks that the fight game includes a bit of everything when fighters are trying to promote an event.

