LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 29: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige results throughout the night (Sat. 19th. June 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event, one-time UFC featherweight title challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung makes his first Octagon walk of the year as he meets with the emerging contender, ‘Dyanmite’ Dan Ige in the night’s main event.

The #4 ranked, Jung makes his first Octagon outing since October of last year, after he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incoming 145lbs title challenger, Brian Ortega on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE over the course of a five-round headliner.

Last featuring in March of this year, Hawaii native, Ige returned to the winner’s enclosure with a huge one-punch knockout win over Gavin Tucker at the UFC Apex facility, stopping the Canadian standout with a 22-second stoppage.

A UFC veteran since March of 2011, Jung, who challenged then-champion, Jose Aldo for the undisputed featherweight title back in 2013, has scored notable Octagon wins over the likes of Leonard Garcia, Mark Hominick, Dustin Poirier, Renato Moicano, and former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar.

The #8 ranked, Ige, who made the transition to the UFC following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series back in 2017, has managed to take home UFC victories over the likes of Jordan Griffin, Danny Henry, Mirsad Bektic, and in his most high-profile victory to date, took home a close split decision win over veteran promotional mainstay, Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville back in May of last year.

UFC Vegas 29 Results: Jung vs. Ige

Main Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Sergey Spivak

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Danny Henry II

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Seung Woo Choi

Middleweight: Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Strawweight: Kanato Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

Lightweight: Ricky Glenn def. Claudio Silva via first round (0:37) TKO (strikes)

Flyweight: Casey O’Neill def. Lara Procopio via third round (2:54) technical submission (rear-naked choke)